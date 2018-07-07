Formula One live: British Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates

Lap 22 - Vettel still is in the lead. Hamilton is already second, but the German has already had his first pit stop, while the Brit is still going on his current tires.

Lap 19 - Lewis Hamilton is already at third! He's currently 22.118 second away from second-placed Valtteri Bottas, but he gets closer.

Lap 12 - Hamilton is already sixth, as Ferrari's Vettel keeps hold of his lead so far.

Lap 8 - Lewis Hamilton seems to be recovering from the collision with Raikkonen that left him behind at the start of the race. The current F1 champion is now eighth, while Raikkonen receives a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

Lap 4 - Kimi Raikkonen is trying to overtake third-placed Verstappen, but without any luck so far.

Lap 1 - Vettel is in the lead right from the get-go! Bottas and Verstappen are right behind him. Lewis Hamilton is heard saying his car is "broken." An early pit stop on the cards?

15:13 AND WE'RE OFF!

15:10 The formation lap is on...

14:56 Excitement is building up in Silverstone ahead of the British GP! Here's how the qualification looked like:

