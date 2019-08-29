Formula One Live: Belgian Grand Prix

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates+++

Lap 14 of 44 - And Leclerc takes back the fastest lap. Elsewhere, Verstappen has had his say on that stat: "I just braked maybe a little later than the two cars ahead of me and Kimi probably didn’t expect me to be there.”

Lap 12 of 44 - Bottas is now the current owner of the fastest lap point, laying down 1m 49.342 seconds to take the top spot from Leclerc.

Lap 11 of 44 - Hamilton fancies getting past Vettel, it surely won't be long before the championship leader makes his move.

Lap 9 of 44 - Race leader Leclerc locks up momentarily but gets away with it and stays in front.

Lap 7 of 44 - Leclerc leads his teammate by 1.8 seconds, with Hamilton a further 1.2 behind. Here's a look at the biggest incident of the race so far, Raikonnen's car is the one partially in the air, with Verstappen's tight against the bend and almost underneath it.

Lap 6 of 44 - After that initial battle, where he overtook Vettel before the German fought back, Hamilton is making ground on the Ferrari. "Vettel's not that quick," we hear over the Brit's team radio.

Lap 5 of 44 - And we're racing again. It's as you were at the fron, with Leclerc leading from Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas. Raikonnen is the back marker now after that early collision with Verstappen.

Lap 4 of 44 - Sainz Jr. has given up the ghost. That's two drivers out already and the safety car will be off on the next lap.

Lap 3 of 44 - Raikonnen seems to have got away from that after a quick pit stop, while Ricciardo has also pitted. The safety car is soon to leave the track, I think. Also worth noting that Sainy Jr stalled on the grid and is miles back.

Lap 2 of 44 - It looks Verstappen was cut off on the first bend by Raikonnen. The Dutchaman had no way out and then seemed to lose power and steering before crashing, at low speed, in to the wall. After a second and first place in the last two races, there'll be no points for the Red Bull man today.

Lap 1 of 44 - Chaos early on, Verstappen is out! Leclerc holds on to his lead while Vettel just about stops Hamilton getting past him after a toe-to-toe battle.

15:11 - Just a note before we start, this is the longest course in the calendar with plenty of overtaking opportunities early on.

15:08 - There's just been a deeply emotional minute's silence in memory of Hubert followed by the Belgian national anthem. The drivers are just about to make their way round on the formation lap, we're nearly there.

15:00 - Hello, and welcome to the 13th race of the 2019 season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts on pole today ahead of his teammate Sebastian Vettel. Behind that pair are Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who sit atop the driver's championship on 250 and 188 points respectively.

Hamilton was one of several drivers who paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert, who died tragically in an F2 race on this track yesterday. Every car today will carry this special marker.

Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your hugely mistaken. All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

"Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's left him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."