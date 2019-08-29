Formula One Live: Belgian Grand Prix

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates+++

Lap 4 of 44 - Sainz Jr. has given up the ghost. That's two drivers out already and the safety car will be off on the next lap.

Lap 3 of 44 - Raikonnen seems to have got away from that after a quick pit stop, while Ricciardo has also pitted. The safety car is about to leave the track. Also worth noting that Sainy Jr stalled on the grid and is miles back.

Lap 2 of 44 - It looks Verstappen was cut off on the first bend by Raikonnen. The Dutchaman had no way out and then seemed to lose power and steering before crashing, at low speed, in to the wall. After a second and first place in the last two races, there'll be no points for the Red Bull man today.

Lap 1 of 44 - Chaos early on, Verstappen is out! Leclerc holds on to his lead while Vettel just about stops Hamilton getting past him after a toe-to-toe battle.

15:11 - Just a note before we start, this is the longest course in the calendar with plenty of overtaking opportunities early on.

15:08 - There's just been a deeply emotional minute's silence in memory of Hubert followed by the Belgian national anthem. The drivers are just about to make their way round on the formation lap, we're nearly there.

15:00 - Hello, and welcome to the 13th race of the 2019 season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts on pole today ahead of his teammate Sebastian Vettel. Behind that pair are Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who sit atop the driver's championship on 250 and 188 points respectively.

Hamilton was one of several drivers who paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert, who died tragically in an F2 race on this track yesterday. Every car today will carry this special marker.

Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your hugely mistaken. All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

"Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's left him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."