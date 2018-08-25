Formula One live: Belgian Grand Prix

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times in CET +++

14:55 Hamilton and Vettel start in the first row, with India Force behind them in 3rd and 4th with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez. Here's the full starting grid...

14:40 Herzlich willkommen! All the action kicks off in about 30 minutes.

14:30 CET

Lewis Hamilton qualified fastest on Saturday, the wet conditions falling in his favor as Sebastian Vettel couldn't find the speed he needed. The Ferrari driver, who lies 24 points behind Hamilton, called his and teammate Kimi Raikonnen's performance as "scrappy".

Last year, Hamilton held off Vettel's attempts to overtake on the first lap and then retained his lead to win the race. It will be a similar strategy this time around, with Vettel looking to take advantage of the long run leading into the Les Combes chicane to launch a slipstream attack.

The action starts at the Spa Francorchamps circuit starts at 15:10pm (CET). Join us from 15:00 for all the blow-by-blow updates.