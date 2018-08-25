 Formula One live: Belgian Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Formula One live: Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton starts the Belgian Grand Prix in pole position and with a 24-point lead over his closest rival Sebastian Vettel. The Mercedes driver will be looking to emulate his victory at the same circuit last season.

Ungarn Formel 1 in Budapest - Sebastian Vettel und Lewis Hamilton (Reuters/B. Szabo)

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times in CET +++

14:55 Hamilton and Vettel start in the first row, with India Force behind them in 3rd and 4th with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez. Here's the full starting grid...

14:40 Herzlich willkommen! All the action kicks off in about 30 minutes.

14:30 CET 

Lewis Hamilton qualified fastest on Saturday, the wet conditions falling in his favor as Sebastian Vettel couldn't find the speed he needed. The Ferrari driver, who lies 24 points behind Hamilton, called his and teammate Kimi Raikonnen's performance as "scrappy".

Last year, Hamilton held off Vettel's attempts to overtake on the first lap and then retained his lead to win the race. It will be a similar strategy this time around, with Vettel looking to take advantage of the long run leading into the Les Combes chicane to launch a slipstream attack.

The action starts at the Spa Francorchamps circuit starts at 15:10pm (CET). Join us from 15:00 for all the blow-by-blow updates.

Related content

Ungarn Formel 1 in Budapest - Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins the Hungarian Grand Prix 29.07.2018

Lewis Hamiton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix to increase his lead in the drivers' standings. His closest challenger, Sebastian Vettel, came in second ahead of his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who finished third.

Formel 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone Vettel

Formula One: Sebastian Vettel wins British Grand Prix to extend lead over Lewis Hamilton 08.07.2018

Sebastian Vettel sealed his fourth win of the season to extend his advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship. Hamilton was forced to settle for second in front of his home fans as temperatures soared.

Deutschland Formel 1 in Hockenheim - Lewis Hamilton

Formula One: Hamilton claims unlikely German Grand Prix win after Vettel crashes 22.07.2018

Sebastian Vettel seemed destined for his first ever victory at Hockenheim but dramatically hit the barriers in the final stages. Lewis Hamilton seized the chance to claim victory, confirmed after a steward's enquiry.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 