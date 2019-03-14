Formula One live: Australian Grand Prix

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton starts the season in pole position ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Germany's Sebastian Vettel starts in third in Melbourne after his Ferrari struggled to keep pace in qualifying.
+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CET +++
Lap 2 of 58 - Home favorite Ricciardo is already in the pits, it looks like he lost his front wing trying to overtake early.
Lap 1 of 58 - Explosive start as Hamilton immediately loses his lead to Bottas, who is off to an absolute flyer. His lead is almost a second already. Vettel and Verstappen tay third and fourth and there's a fair bit of jostling further back.
06:12 - They're on the formation lap at the minute. Just a reminder that today is the first time we'll see an exta point awarded for the fastest lap of the day. Be interesting to see how that one works.
06:09 - There will be 58 laps of the 16 corner course today, with a tight turn 12 shaping up as a bit of a danger zone.
06:05 - The drivers are starting to clamber in to their cars, the interviews are being wrapped up and the excitement is buildiing in Melbourne. Just a few minutes now.
06:00 - Hello, and welcome to the first race of the 2019 Formula 1 season. Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the sixth consecutive time at Albert Park with Valtteri Bottas making it a Mercedes front two.
Sebastian Vettel starts behind that pair but was 0.704 seconds slower than the British driver in qualifying, which will surely be a worry for Ferrari, though Vettel didn't seem too concerned yesterday.
"The car feels all right. There is not anything wrong, he said. "Certainly surprised (by the gap). I think everybody is, probably themselves. Yesterday we did not have a good day, today felt better but the gap was similar. There is some homework we need to do to understand. I still think we have a great car."