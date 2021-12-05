Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins in Saudi Arabia to force drivers' championship to final weekend

The penultimate race of the 2021 Formula One season delivered the latest chapter of drama in the most exciting season in recent F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen traded blows in a chaotic debut race in Saudi Arabia with the Briton eventually coming out on top. The result means the pair go into the final race weekend level on points.

Verstappen and Hamilton clashed on track towards the end, with it unclear after the race whether the Dutchman was to suffer further punishment.

"It was quite eventful. A lot of things happened that I don't necessarily agree with but it is what it is," Verstappen said afterwards.

"I've been racing a really long time but that was really tough," Hamilton said afterwards, before adding that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was "phenomenal but very tough physically and mentally."

The new F1 track offers average speeds of 252km but it also boasts the most corners (27) of all tracks this year, and the narrow track caused havoc. Back to back red flags made for a chaotic start, but even inside the stoppages the dramatic battle for the drivers' championship continued.

Hamilton, having pitted during the first safety car following a Mick Schumacher crash, found himself behind Verstappen and on slightly older tires when that safety car turned into a red flag.

The Briton got the better start once racing resumed though, but the field was stopped again after both Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin crashed. A flurry of chatter over the radio followed with Red Bull negotiating for a better position in the second restart, ratcheting up the drama even more.

Wild race continues

The second restart saw Hamilton surprisingly give up the inside line and Verstappen slipped past to retake the lead. Hamilton, on the hard tires, began to go after race leader Verstappen, on mediums. Just as the Briton began to close in, clashes further back in the field left debris scattered and another virtual safety car arrived.

Once that was over, 17 laps were left and Hamilton closed in again, only for a quick virtual safety car slowing him again.

But with 13 laps left, the drama peaked. Hamilton finally had the chance to take the lead but Verstappen cut across the corner forcing Hamilton to pull out to avoid a collision. The stewards noted it but before they could respond Verstappen was told to give Hamilton the position back but bizarrely slowed and Hamilton, seemingly unaware of the situation, tried to pass but clipped the Dutchman.

Initially, Verstappen didn't let Hamilton pass as confusion and chaos reigned. Eventually, Hamilton went ahead, Verstappen was hit with a five-second penalty for the initial corner cut that forced Hamilton wide and that was that.

The mood remained tense on the podium with Verstappen quickly leaving after the trophies had been handed out. Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas, who pipped Esteban Ocon to third on the line, celebrated a huge win for Mercedes.

And so the drivers' championship goes to the final race of the season with both drivers level on points. Formula One gets the dramatic finale it asked for and the one this season deserves.