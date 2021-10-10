Formula One: Late pit-stop costs Lewis Hamilton vital ground in title race

A late decision by Mercedes to pit may have cost Lewis Hamilton vital points in the title race as he could only finish fifth in Turkey, despite a grid penalty that meant he had to fight his way through the field from 10th on the grid.

Hamilton made a good fist of it but when he was instructed to pit onto the intermediate tires with 14 laps to go, the seven-time world champion questioned the decision. Hamilton complied but the tires failed to have the impact Mercedes had hope for, forcing the Briton to settle for sixth place.

The race was won by Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate. The Finn started on pole and never held off pressure from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and even clocked the fastest lap at the end. It was a first win for Bottas in 2021 and possibly his last for Mercedes before moving to Alfa Romeo next year.

Verstappen, Hamilton's chief challenger for the title this season, finished in second place to reclaim the lead in the overall standings. The Dutchman has a six-point cushion with five races to go. Had Hamilton not pitted, the lead would likely have remained at a paper-thin single point.

Next up on the calendar is the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, a track where Hamilton has won five times in his career.

More to follow.