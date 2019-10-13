Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - live blog!

+++++Refresh your page (click f5) for the latest updates+++++

Vettel ready for "a match"

Sebastian Vettel was on course to take pole position with the fastest lap when Bottas crashed in qualfying and the yellow flag stopped him in his tracks. "We were very close - maybe closer than the stopwatch was telling," said the Ferrari driver. "I think [qualifying] was a match and I’m quite confident today is going to be a match as well."

Ramping up the atmosphere in Mexico City

The party has started in Mexico!

Leclerc on pole

The 21-year-old has had a pehnomenal first year with Ferrari and in Mexico takes pole position for the seventh time, three more than any other driver.

Pre-race training done differently

Well this is certainly one way to warm up the hands that may or may not be lifting a trophy later.

Hamilton "trying to be perfect"

Were Hamilton to wrap up his sixth title win tonight, it would be the second season in a row he's done it in Mexico.

"I just think about what I've got to do. I can't control what happens with Valtteri. All I can do is try to control my future - how I progress through the race and do my due diligence [before it]. I'm just thinking of trying to be perfect and ultimately how I think is if I do my job right I should get to where I'm trying to go. And whether it's this weekend or in the next four races, it doesn't really matter as long as it gets done."

Vertsappen and Hamilton have previous in Mexico

Can we expect similar fireworks when the lights go green tonight?

Max Verstappen demoted

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in qualifying, but was demoted to position four on the grid after receiving a penalty for ignoring warning flags having failed to slow down after a crash by Bottas. As a result, the Dutchman is behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's title tilt

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the Mexico Grand Prix which could see Lewis Hamilton claim his sixth driver's championships, but things will have to go his way. The Brit needs to better teammate Valtteri Bottas' result by 14 points in Mexico City, which based on qualifying could be a very tricky circuit.