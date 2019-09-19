 Formula 1: Charles Leclerc on pole in Singapore as hot streak continues | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.09.2019

Sports

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc on pole in Singapore as hot streak continues

Charles Leclerc will start the Singapore Grand Prix in pole position as he looks to secure a third straight victory. Lewis Hamilton starts alongside the Frenchman at the front of the grid, with Sebastian Vettel in third.

F1 Grand Prix - Singapore - Qualifying | Pole für Charles Leclerc (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position — his fifth of the season — for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix as he looks to claim a hat trick of wins after victories in Belgium and Italy.

The 21-year-old will be joined on the front row by championship leader Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel rounds off the top three ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

Despite winning the last two races on power-friendly tracks, Ferrari had been given little chance of competing under the floodlights at the demanding 23-turn layout in Singapore. 

But Leclerc and Vettel tore up the script to gatecrash what was expected to be a Mercedes and Red Bull party.

"It was quite a crazy lap," Leclerc told reporters. "I'm extremely happy about today. It was a good lap but I lost it a few times," Leclerc said after completing a 1:36.217 second final lap. 

"I have to thank the team. We brought some new bits that worked properly. I worked hard after a bad Friday and today it paid off," he added.

mds/jh (dpa/reuters)

