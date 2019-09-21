Formula 1: Charles Leclerc eyes third straight win - live blog

+++++Refresh the page (F5) for the latest udpates+++++

Singapore snapshot

Lap 7

Meanwhile, Sainz, who is a lap down following a coming together with Hulkenberg that left him with a punctured tire, is having a bit of trouble out there:

"There's something not normal."

Lap 6

Hulkenberg has set the fastest lap with a time of 1m47.539s.

Lap 4

The gap between Leclerc and Hamilton has been cut as low as 0.6s, but Lerclerc is doing well to hold off Hamilton in the faster Mercedes. Discipline will be required if he is to maintain the lead. The front two are starting to move clear of Vettel in third though.

Lap 2

Ricciardo started the race in last place, but took a hard inside line off the start grid to jump up a few places and has since worked his way up to 14th place.

Lap 1

Sainz, Russel and Hulkenberg have all been forced to pit after the jostling through the first few corners.

Turn 1

Leclerc makes a good start off the pole and immediately stretches into a lead with Hamilton forced to hold off the challenge of Vettel after being slow out of the blocks. No first corner crash this time around.

Lights out in Singapore!

We're off and the top nine drivers are all on softs to start the race. The Singapore Grand Prix is notoriously tricky and has a 100 per cent record of the safety car being deployed.

Track record

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have both won the Singapore Grand Prix four times. The Brit first won in 2009 before adding race wins in 2014, 2017 and 2018, while Vettel hasn't won since 2015 having previously won three straight between 2011 and 2013.

The German has a point to prove today and will be looking to make his mark from third place on the starting grid.

Hamilton: The man with a plan

Sitting second on the grid, with Leclerc on pole and Sebastian Vettel in third, Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton, who currently boasts a 63-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas in the standings, admitted the results in qualifying didn't meet expectations.

"I don't know where Ferrari picked up their pace today, it was potentially not one of their tracks, but Charles put a great lap in. I think tomorrow we can be aggressive and hopefully divide them..."

What does race prep look like?

Not so bad by all accounts...

A look inside the cockpit

Check out the lap Charles Leclerc put in to take pole in Singapore, there are a few moments that aren't for the faint of heart. The Frenchman said afterwards that it was "quite a crazy lap" with "quite a bit of mistakes".

Good afternoon one and all!

Ferrari are enjoying a hot streak as we approach the business end of the Formula 1 season, but it's not Sebastian Vettel leading from the front. At the Singapore Grand Prix the German's talented teammate Charles Leclerc is looking to defend pole position against title leader Lewis Hamilton, who joins him on the front row.A win today would be the third in a rowfor the Frenchman and we could be in for another thriller.