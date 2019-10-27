Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix - live blog

+++++Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Sharp reactions!

A touching tribute

Not long to go now!

Talking to Sky Sports Germany, Bernie Ecclestone wasn't interested in calling out a potential winner for today's race: "It'll be one of the front three, but it's impossible to say who, I just hope it's a good race."

Big-name Brazilians in attendance

Dani Alves has said he's got his fingers crossed for Lewis Hamilton, as "he's a good personal friend".

Temperatures soaring

A lot is being made of the temperature of the track which is a good 15-18 °C warmer than yesterday at 49 °C. That could mean that teams opt to make use of the hard tires which should hold up better.

Half an hour to go!

Verstappen starting from the front is the fifth time a Red Bull driver has taken pole in Brazil. McLaren have the most with 12, closely followed by Ferrari with 11, and Williams with six.

The front three

Sebastian Vettel on qualifying: "Both Red Bull and Mercedes look a bit stronger managing tyres, but we are there for a reason - we have the speed, we have the power. We'll see what we can do."

Max Verstappen edged out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and world champion Lewis Hamilton to claim pole in Brazil.

A chance at redemption

Verstappen may be able to laugh about it now, but it was certainly no laughing matter when he crashed out at last season's Brazilian Grand Prix. On course for victory having climbed from fifth to first, the then 21-year-old touched tires while Esteban Ocon was trying to unlap himself - a costly mistake that he'll be keen to atone for today.

Max is fired up!

Max Verstappen after claiming pole position: "The car was really good. From Q1 the car was flying and really enjoyable to drive. Really happy with this pole position."

Verstappen chasing third win

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix. It's the penultimate race fo the Formula 1 season and, while Mercedes and Lewis Hamiltonhave already claimed silverware, Red Bull are enjoying a strong finish to the campaign. With Max Verstappen starting from pole position it's fair to say that anything could happen, as he goes in search of his third victory of the season following triumphs in Austria and Germany.