Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun arrested

Markus Braun, the former CEO of the German payment services provider Wirecard, has been arrested, public prosecutors in Munich confirmed on Tuesday, saying that he had turned himself in on Monday evening.

A statement from the prosecutors' office said Braun had been detained on suspicion of inflating the company's balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers.

Braun had resigned last week as CEO of Wirecard after an audit revealed billions of euros in discrepancies on the company’s budget sheet, causing Wirecard share values to plummet.

kp/msh (Reuters)