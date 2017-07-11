Former VW boss facing charges in Berlin over false testimony

Berlin states prosecutors brought charges against the former boss of the German automobile giant Volkswagen on Wednesday, alleging that he lied to the German Bundestag, Bild newspaper reported.

The charges claim that Martin Winterkorn gave false testimony to a parliamentary committee that was investigating the "dieselgate" scandal in which VW falsified data regarding the diesel emissions of a previous diesel car model.

The prosecutors said that Winterkorn knew about the data manipulation earlier than he admitted to during the inquiry.

"In his testimony, the accused falsely claimed to have been informed of the defeat devices only in September 2015," said Berlin prosecutors in a statement.

"According to the indictment, he had since May 2015 been aware that the engine control software of some VW vehicles had been equipped with a function to manipulate the exhaust values in testing," prosecutors added.

Multiple charges against former VW boss

The former boss is also facing a trial in the town of Braunschweig, close to the VW Wolfsburg headquarters, in the state of Lower Saxony.

The court dropped market manipulation charges against Winterkorn in February, but he must still face accusations of fraud, which he denies. Prosecutors decided to pursue the fraud charges that carry a heavier possible sentence.

A compensation agreement between VW and its old boss recently came to light, according to which Winterkorn will pay the company around €11 million ($13.4 million) in damages.

The 73-year-old resigned in September 2015 after it emerged that the German auto giant had fitted millions of its vehicles worldwide with a so-called defeat device. The device made emissions from some cars appear cleaner than they were, qualifying them for lower road tax.

Volkswagen has paid more than €30 billion in settlements, legal fees and recall charges worldwide.

ab/wmr (Reuters, AFP)