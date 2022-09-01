 Former Uyghur detainees recall Xinjiang internment camps | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.09.2022

DW News

Former Uyghur detainees recall Xinjiang internment camps

Former detainees of Xinjiang internment camps share their stories DW News Asia.

FILE PHOTO: Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

UN releases report on China's treatment of Uyghurs 01.09.2022

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Outgoing UN human rights chief defends legacy amid direct criticism 29.08.2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 1 September 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 1 September 2022 01.09.2022

Police detain an Uyghur Turkish woman who says she hasn't heard any news our families and relatives in Eastern Turkistan attend a protest near the Chinese embassy, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A small group of Uyghurs staged a protest in Ankara on Tuesday, denouncing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Batchelet's visit to China and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Uyghur rights in focus as UN visits China 27.05.2022

Taiwan is using Traditional Chinese medicine in its response to COVID-19.

Traditional Chinese medicine and COVID 01.09.2022

Six years after the Nice attack, the trial begins for one of the worst terror attacks on French soil.

Nice truck attack survivors hope trial will bring closure 01.09.2022

DW science journalist Julia Vergin presents new COVID studies.

Long COVID can lead to libido and hair loss 01.09.2022

In Spain, the COVID situation is currently under control. But some people remain cautious.

How is Spain coping with COVID? 01.09.2022

China s Xinjiang region File photo taken in May 2021 shows people watching the Chinese national flag being raised at a mosque in Urumqi in China s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY A14AA0001332203P

Uyghur community slams UN's China report as too little, too late 01.09.2022

The United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of torture against Uyghur people in the region of Xinjiang. While for some it represents a "game changer," for others the long-awaited report is insufficient.

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang 31.08.2022

In a landmark report, the United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of discriminatory detention and torture against Uyghur people in the far-west region of Xinjiang.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, visits the community of Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District in Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP)

China: Xi Jinping visits Xinjiang for first time since Uyghur crackdown 15.07.2022

The rare visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Xinjiang comes as the US and others slam China for its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs. The Chinese leader praised the work going on in the region.

03.11.2021 *** UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the launch of a joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UN's Bachelet arrives in China, will visit Xinjiang 23.05.2022

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has traveled to China at Beijing's invitation. But the US has raised doubts about Chinese officials giving her "necessary access" to asses the situation.