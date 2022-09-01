Former Uyghur detainees recall Xinjiang internment camps

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Former detainees of Xinjiang internment camps share their stories DW News Asia.
The United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of torture against Uyghur people in the region of Xinjiang. While for some it represents a "game changer," for others the long-awaited report is insufficient.
In a landmark report, the United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of discriminatory detention and torture against Uyghur people in the far-west region of Xinjiang.
The rare visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Xinjiang comes as the US and others slam China for its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs. The Chinese leader praised the work going on in the region.
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has traveled to China at Beijing's invitation. But the US has raised doubts about Chinese officials giving her "necessary access" to asses the situation.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version