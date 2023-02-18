Former US President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care

His NGO, the Carter Center, said the former president is at home with a medical team and his family after multiple short hospital stays. The 98-year-old Democrat served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Former US President Jimmy Carter is at home receiving hospice care, his Carter Center NGO announced on Saturday.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement tweeted by the Carter Center said.

"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the Carter Center said.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," it added.

In recent years, Carter has suffered from a number of health issues, including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

Who is Jimmy Carter?

Carter is 98 years old, and resides in his birthplace of Plains, Georgia. He lives with his wife, Rosalynn.

Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

In 1976, Carter defeated Gerald Ford, who came to office after Richard Nixon resigned following the Watergate scandal. Carter served one term in the White House until his defeat by Republican Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election.

During his presidency, Carter brokered a peace deal between Israel and Egypt known as the Camp David Accords.

He was president during a hostage crisis that saw 52 Americans captured in Iran. The hostage crisis may have been the biggest reason why Carter failed to secure reelection.

After leaving office, the former president founded the Carter Center.

After leaving office, Carter has also been supportive of other Democrats, such as current US President Joe Biden Image: Adam Schultz/AP/picture alliance

The Center has monitored at least 113 elections around the world since 1989. The organization has also promoted health campaigns to improve access to safe drinking water in Africa.

In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for seeking to promote social and economic justice.

sdi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)