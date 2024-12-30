  1. Skip to content
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Anja Scharfenorth | Melissa Kent
December 30, 2024

The former president led the US in an era marked by Cold War tensions, turbulent oil markets, racial discrimination, and America's global role. President Biden has declared a national day of mourning on January 9th for his state funeral.

Melissa Kent Award-winning Canadian broadcast news and current affairs journalist
More on Politics from around the world

