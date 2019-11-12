Former US President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for brain procedure

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to an Atlanta hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to "recent falls." The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Former US President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain brought on by a number of falls, the Carter Center said.
Carter "was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," the Carter Center said in a statement on Monday, adding that the operation would take place on Tuesday morning.
Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and required hip replacement surgery in the spring. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but has since said he is cancer-free.
Unflappable faith
Almost 40 years after he left office, the former president still continues to teach at a Sunday school on a twice monthly basis at Maranatha Baptist Church in his small hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.
Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter's pastor, said the ex-president was admitted to hospital on what he described as "a rough day."
"We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him," Lowden said in a telephone interview.
The church confirmed that Carter will not be teaching his Sunday school class this week.
Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him, the hospital where the 95-year-old is being treated said.
The 95-year-old was the 39th president of the United States, holding office from 1977 until 1981, when he was replaced by Ronald Reagan.
