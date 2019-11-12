Former US President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for brain procedure

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain brought on by a number of falls, the Carter Center said.

Carter "was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," the Carter Center said in a statement on Monday, adding that the operation would take place on Tuesday morning.

Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and required hip replacement surgery in the spring. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but has since said he is cancer-free.

The 95-year-old was the 39th president of the United States, holding office from 1977 until 1981.

