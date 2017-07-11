Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesman said late Thursday.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

Broadcaster CNN reported that Clinton was receiving treatment for a suspected blood infection. Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that he was "admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," the doctors' statement added. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

"We hope to have him go home soon," they added. His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

Clinton served as president of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

