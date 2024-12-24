Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

Clinton, who has had several health scares since his time in office, is said to be undergoing tests. Clinton had served as US president from 1993 to 2001.

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital in Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon for "testing and observation,” after he developed a fever.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized in the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Local news reported that it was not an emergency situation.

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement on social media platform X.

Clinton served two terms as the 42nd president from 1993 to 2001. More recently, he addressed the Democratic National Convention while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris's bid for the White House.

Clinton's health scares

The ex-president has had a number of health issues since his time in office.

Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after experiencing continuous chest pains and returned to the hospital for a partially collapsed lung in 2005.

In 2010, he had stents implanted in his coronary artery but his health improved after he embraced a largely vegan diet.

In 2021, the former president was hospitalized again for an infection which had spread to his bloodstream.

