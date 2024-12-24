Former US President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital

The 78-year-old Clinton was "in good spirits" while receiving treatment for the flu, according to his staff. The former president has had a number of serious health issues since leaving office in 2001.

Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from hospital in Washington D.C. after being hospitalized due to fever.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized in the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Local news reported that it was not an emergency situation.

"He remains in good spirits," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement on social media platform X.

After Clinton's release, Urena also said the politician and his family were "touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received."

"He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all," she added.

Clinton served two terms as the 42nd president from 1993 to 2001. More recently, he addressed the Democratic National Convention while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris's bid for the White House.

Clinton's health scares

The ex-president has suffered had a number of health issues since his time in office. He underwent a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after experiencing continuous chest pains and returned to the hospital for a partially collapsed lung in 2005.

In 2010, he had stents implanted in his coronary artery but his health improved after he embraced a largely vegan diet.

In 2021, the former president was hospitalized again for an infection which had spread to his bloodstream.

mk/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)