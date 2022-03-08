 Former US general: ′Ukraine is going to win this′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Former US general: 'Ukraine is going to win this'

Watch video 06:06

More in the Media Center

Sumy, Ukraine, 08.03.2022+++Chinedu - Nigerian student. As a Nigerian student stranded in Sumy records his experience of the war on camera, Russian army bombs explode close by, triggering panic.

Africans in Ukraine: A student fears for his life 08.03.2022

Belarusian volunteers receive military training at the Belarusian Company base in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Hundreds of Belarus' emigrants and citizens have arrived in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian army fight against Russian invaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainians prepare to defend Kyiv from Russian attack 09.03.2022

Civilians leaving the city of Irpin during the evacuation during the Russia-Ukraine War, on March 7, 2022 (Photo by Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto)

Ukraine: Russian onslaught likely to get worse 09.03.2022

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATION

Russia seizes critical Ukrainian nuclear plant 04.03.2022

More from DW News

Ukrainian women sit inside a van as artillery echoes nearby, as people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Top stories in 90 seconds 09.03.2022

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has held elections amidst deep unhappiness with the ruling party.

All eyes in India on election results in Uttar Pradesh 09.03.2022

Some 20,000 students from India were among those swept up in the mayhem of war.

Indian students describe harrowing escape from Ukraine 09.03.2022

07/03/2022 Helfer verteilen Lebensmittel an Menschen, die vor dem Krieg in der Ukraine fliehen, am Hauptbahnhof in Berlin. Über eine Million Menschen, hauptsächlich ukrainische Frauen und Kinder sowie Ausländer, die in der Ukraine leben oder arbeiten, sind aus der Ukraine geflohen, da die derzeitige russische Militärinvasion weiterhin wachsende Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung fordert.

Refugees from Ukraine: How are Germans reacting? 09.03.2022

Read also

Titel: Kundgebung gegen Deutsche Rüstungsindustrie Das Symbol der Friedensbewegung, eine Taube, ist am 26.02.2014 vor dem Reichstag in Berlin zwischen Transparenten in Form eines Panzers bei einer Kundgebung gegen die deutschen Rüstungsexporte zu sehen. Die Abgeordneten des Deutschen Bundestages sollen an ihre Verantwortung für die tödlichen Folgen des Waffenhandels aus Deutschland erinnert werden. Aufgerufen hat die Organisation Internationale Ärzte für die Verhütung des Atomkrieges, Ärzte in sozialer Verantwortung e.V. (ippnw). Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine-Russia conflict has German teens terrified 09.03.2022

War in Europe has become a reality for the first time in decades. German teens are concerned that Russia's aggression will spread beyond Ukraine.

MALBORK, POLAND - AUGUST 27: A view of MIG-29 of Polish Air Forces at 22nd Air Base Command in Malbork, Poland on August 27, 2021. Cuneyt Karadag / Anadolu Agency

Scholz: Sending Polish jets to Ukraine via US base in Germany 'certainly' not an option 09.03.2022

Germany and the US have both said sending Polish MiG fighters to Ukraine would be an escalatory step. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has pleaded with NATO to provide more firepower.

Destroyed Russian tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. Picture taken March 7, 2022. Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Ukraine war: How a 'fact-checking' website is spreading Russian propaganda 09.03.2022

A website called "War on Fakes" is using false claims made by Ukrainian outlets to disseminate Russian propaganda. DW takes a look at what and who's behind it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the European Parliament special session, from a screen, to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Opinion: Watching the war from the sidelines will be bitter 06.03.2022

The Western community sent its foreign ministers to Brussels on Friday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. But the outlook for the struggling country is bleak, writes Barbara Wesel.