Former US general: 'Ukraine is going to win this'

War in Europe has become a reality for the first time in decades. German teens are concerned that Russia's aggression will spread beyond Ukraine.
Germany and the US have both said sending Polish MiG fighters to Ukraine would be an escalatory step. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has pleaded with NATO to provide more firepower.
A website called "War on Fakes" is using false claims made by Ukrainian outlets to disseminate Russian propaganda. DW takes a look at what and who's behind it.
The Western community sent its foreign ministers to Brussels on Friday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. But the outlook for the struggling country is bleak, writes Barbara Wesel.
