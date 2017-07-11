 Former US defense chiefs discourage military from engaging in election disputes | News | DW | 04.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Former US defense chiefs discourage military from engaging in election disputes

The former defense chiefs said the time for questioning the election results had passed and called for a peaceful transition of power.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden has said that some Pentagon officials are not providing essential information needed for a smooth transition

All living former US defense secretaries called for a peaceful transfer of power on January 20 and warned against the involvement of the military in election disputes.

In an opinion article in The Washington Post, a US daily, the secretaries said that the "time for questioning the results has passed", referring to current US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat following the win of Joe Biden in the November elections.

The group included Mark Esper, who was fired from the Trump administration and Dick Cheney, who was also the vice president in the George W. Bush administration.

Military shouldn't determine outcome of the election

"Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted," said the former defense secretaries.

The defense secretaries said that the time for questioning results has passed.

The defense secretaries said that the time for questioning results "has passed".

They said that the US military shouldn't have a role in determining the outcome of the US election and called on acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller to facilitate the transition to power of the incoming administration.

The opinion piece follows a statement from President-elect Joe Biden in December that some Pentagon officials were not co-operating in providing essential information needed for a smooth transition. At the time, Miller had denied any problem.

am/aw (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Biden warns of Trump 'roadblocks' to transition

The US president-elect said that many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under Trump. He called the lack of information "irresponsibility" and said his team was facing political obstruction.  

Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

Joe Biden has officially named Lloyd Austin as his pick for defense secretary in his incoming cabinet. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.  

US election: What happens next with Joe Biden's transition to the White House?

There is much for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to do before they get to work in the White House. That includes more voting, more policy picks, and even what to do on Inauguration Day.  

Advertisement