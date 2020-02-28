Former United Nations chief Perez de Cuellar dies

The Peruvian diplomat led the United Nations for 10 years, overseeing the Iraq-Iran war and the collapse of the Soviet Union. He died at the age of 100 in his home country, where he also served as prime minister.
Former United Nations Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the organization from 1981-1991, died in his native Peru on Wednesday night.
"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellarf told RPP radio.
Antonio Guterres, current head of the UN, wished him a happy 100th birthday on January 19.
"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.
Cuellar led the UN through the Iran-Iraq war, the end of the Cold War and civil war in El Salvador. Serving two terms, he was widely well-regarded and was encouraged to run for a third term in office in 1991, which he declined to do.
The career diplomat also served as prime minister of Peru briefly from 2000-2001.
ed/aw (AP, dpa)