 Former UEFA president Michel Platini arrested | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Former UEFA president Michel Platini arrested

Reports in France claim that former UEFA president Michel Platini has been detained for questioning in connection with an investigation into the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

Michel Platini (picture-alliance/epa/T. Zenkovich)

Judicial sources in France have confirmed that Platini, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner and former president of European football's governing body UEFA, has been taken in custody.

The former France international captain was detained by French police on Tuesday and taken into the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police in Paris.

The 63-year-old's arrest is in connection with an investigation into corruption surrounding how the hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup were awarded to the Gulf state of Qatar in 2010. Of the 24 FIFA executive members who voted for the decision, including Platini, 16 have resigned, been suspended or are under surveillance. 

Platini was the active UEFA president from January 2007 until December 2015 when he stepped down from the position having been found guilty of an ethics violation. His initial six-year ban was reduced to four years after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and ended in March 2019.

jt/ng (Reuters, AFP, SID)

  • UEFA Präsident Kandidat Aleksandar Ceferin

    The UEFA presidents

    Fresh start

    Just months ago Aleksander Ceferin was largely unknown beyond Slovenia. Now, though, the 48-year old is the new UEFA president. Ceferin won the support of the majority of UEFA's national associations in the vote at the extraordinary Congress in Athens - including the German football association (DFB). He is the seventh president in UEFA's 62-year history.

  • Real-Kapitän Jose Zarraga Ebbe Schwartz Endspiel im Europapokal

    The UEFA presidents

    The diplomat

    Ebbe Schwartz was the first president of UEFA. The Dane, who was known as an excellent diplomat, was elected in 1954 and held the position for eight years. In 1964, two years after he left the post, Schwarz died after a heart attack on the way home from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, aged 63.

  • Gustav Wiederkehr Der Schweizer UEFA-Präsident Zürich

    The UEFA presidents

    Died in office

    For 10 years, from 1962 to 1972, the Swiss national Gustav Wiederkehr held UEFA's top job. It was under his stewardship in 1971 that the UEFA Cup, which is now the Europa League, was born. Wiederkehr died at his workplace in Zurich following a heart attack at the age of 66. Hungarian Sandor Barcs took the role of interim chief of operations for half a year.

  • Artemio Franchi UEFA Präsident Italien

    The UEFA presidents

    A man with pedigree

    Artemio Franchi was the only candidate for the post in 1973. The Italian had a footballing pedigree: After his playing career he took up refereeing, before becoming president of Fiorentina. Under Franchi UEFA increased the number of participants in the European championships to eight. In 1983, at the age of 61, Franchi was killed in a car accident leaving UEFA without a president once again.

  • DFB-Präsident Hermann Neuberger Europameisterschaft Helmut Kohl

    The UEFA presidents

    From interim boss to president

    After Franci's death, UEFA Vice President Jacques Georges took over the president's duties on an interim basis. In 1984, the Frenchman was actually elected to the post. His tenure was marked by a major step forward in the commerialization of European footballl largely through growing television revenues. Georges stepped down in 1990.

  • Lennart Johansson UEFA Präsident

    The UEFA presidents

    The record holder

    Lennart Johansson was elected in 1990 and held the post for 17 years - longer than anyone else. It was during the Swede's reign that the European Cup became the incredibly lucrative Champions League. In 1998 Johansson lost the FIFA presidential election to Joseph Blatter, before losing the 2007 UEFA presidential election to Michel Platini. He was subsequently named UEFA's honorary president.

  • Schweiz Michel Platini und Sepp Blatter

    The UEFA presidents

    Fall from grace

    After he retired as a player, former Juventus and France star Michel Platini became something of a protégé to the longtime FIFA president, Sepp Blatter. However, FIFA imposed long bans from all football-related activities on both men, after news came out of a dubious payment Blatter made to Platini in 2011. Both men deny any wrongdoing, but appear unlikely to work in football again.

    Author: Stefan Nestler / apc


DW recommends

FIFA sets dates for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA announces the dates for a 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but mysteriously cancels press conference at the last minute. As expected, given the country's climate, the tournament will be in November and December. (25.09.2015)  

UEFA's financial fair play rules: 7 things you need to know

Freshly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City could be hit with a ban from next season's Champions League after a potential breach of UEFA's financial fair play rules. But what is FFP and how does it work? (21.05.2019)  

Platini 'to quit as UEFA president,' as court of arbitration reduces ban

Michel Platini has announced he will resign as UEFA president despite his ban from all football activity being reduced from six years to four by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday. (09.05.2016)  

The UEFA presidents

Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin has been elected as UEFA's new president. He is the seventh man to hold European football's top job. (14.09.2016)  

Related content

FIFA-Inspektionsreise in Katar

Qatar 2022: FIFA admits violation of workers' standards 06.06.2019

FIFA have for the first time admitted a violation in workers' standards as Qatar prepares for the 2022 World Cup. The revelation comes following an investigative report by German broadcaster WDR.

Arbeiter Doha

Migrants in the Gulf see dreams of higher wages ruined 18.06.2019

More than a million foreign workers have been sent packing as Gulf leaders face pressure to hire more locals. Despite the region's reputation for exploitation and rigidity, many foreigners still dream of Arabia.

Fans mit Plakat Thanks Russia see you in Qatar

FIFA: Only 32 teams in Qatar World Cup 2022 22.05.2019

World football's governing body was hoping to expand the competition to include 48 countries. However, that would have needed another Gulf country to host games along with Qatar, amid deteriorating ties in the region.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  