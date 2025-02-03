Rubiales' Hermoso kiss trial: What you need to know

Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales is on trial for sexual harassment and coercion, alongside Spain’s ex-coach. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso in front of millions at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

What is Luis Rubiales on trial for?

The charges date back to the Women's World Cup final in August 2023 in Sydney, Australia. After Spain beat England, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration while sat with Spanish royalty. Later, during the medal presentation cermony, he lifted star Spanish player Jenni Hermoso off her feet then grabbed her by the head and appeared to pull her toward him to kiss her on the lips in front of a packed Sydney Olympic stadium and a TV audience of millions. It is claimed that Rubiales, along with former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, later coerced Hermoso in to endorsing a statement absolving them of wrongdoing.

He is standing trial at Madrid's high court on allegations of sexual assault and attempting to coerce Hermoso, 34, into declaring the kiss as consensual. Vilda, former Spanish football federation (RFEF) sporting director Albert Luque, and the RFEF's former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera, are also on trial for their suspected roles in pressuring Hermoso. All deny the charges against them.

What has happened since the incident?

Rubiales initially dismissed the furor, labeling his critics "idiots” before backtracking just two days after the final. "Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," he said. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness."

Luis Rubiales is serving a three year ban from football but now faces criminal charges Image: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo/picture alliance

Hermoso then appeared keen to draw a line under things, despite footage from her Instagram showing her saying she "did not like it". She released her own statement saying: "The 'presi' and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has always been 10 (out of 10) and this was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

But soon, external pressures grew, with many seeing the kiss as symptomatic of a male-dominated culture and several female players condemning Rubiales and sharing their own experiences. After he was suspended by FIFA, Rubiales' mother went on hunger strike in protest at her son's treatment. Rubiales himself described his treatment as a "social assassination” and a "manhunt” before stepping down on September 10, four days after Hermosofiled the criminal complaint now being heard.

FIFA, world football's governing body, then filed its report, which widely condemned Rubiales' behavior as "inexcusable and unacceptable," claiming he had also forcefully kissed England's Lucy Bronze and inappropriately touched other players from both sides. FIFA banned him from football for three years last October.

What does Jenni Hermoso say?

In a behind-closed-doors court hearing in January 2024, Hermoso said the kiss was non-consensual, describing herself as "vulnerable and a victim of aggression."

Hermosos (center) has won trophies in Spain, France and Mexico as well as the 2023 World Cup Image: Mathias Bergeld/Bildbyran/IMAGO

The forward, who now plays for Tigres in Mexico, then gave an interview to GQ Magazine.

"These weeks have been very difficult," she said. "I've had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen or premeditated. I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to.”

What could happen at the trial?

Rubiales, and his codefendants, are to testify on February 12 once the rest of the witnesses in the case have been interviewed. These include a number of Hermoso's Spanish international teammates and Rubiales' daughters. Hermoso is to take the stand on Monday (February 3, 2025).

The prosecution is seeking 2-and-a-half years in prison for Rubiales, although in Spain those handed sentences under two years can usually escape incarceration by paying damages instead – provided they do not have prior convictions. Vilda, who is now coaching Morocco's women, could face footballing sanctions should he be found guilty. The trial is expected by some to last a little under two weeks, and Hermoso is expeted to be a part of the Spain squad that travels to Switzerland for the European Championships in July.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold