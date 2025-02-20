Former Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault

The suspended Spanish football official Luis Rubiales has been convicted of sexual assault for kissing Jennifer Hermoso against her will. Both Rubiales and Hermoso are to appeal the verdict.

Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting Jenni Hermoso by kissing her on the lips without her consent after the 2023 Women's World Cup final and fined €10,800 euros ($11,284), Spain's High Court revealed on Thursday. He was also ordered not to go within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso or contact the player for a year. Rubiales was, however, acquitted of coercion.

The charges against Rubiales included kissing Hermoso without her consent and then attempting to coerce Hermoso into declaring the kiss as consensual. Rubiales denied the charges, saying the kiss had been consensual. Hermoso said the opposite, adding she "felt disrespected" by Rubiales after the final, and that the kiss had "stained one of the happiest days of my life."

In a high-profile case that sparked a conversation in Spain about sexism, prosecutors had pushed fortwo and a half years in prison for Rubiales — one year for sexual assault, and 18 months for allegedly coercing Hermoso, 34, to downplay the incident. Rubiales' defense team had argued he should be acquitted of both charges.

The three other people who had also been tried for allegedly pressuring Hermoso into saying the kiss had been consensual were cleared.

Positive reaction

"When there is no consent there is assault and that is what the judge certifies in this sentence, Spain's equality minister, Ana Redondo wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The victim's word is honored, as the law stipulates, and should not be questioned,"

Irene Montero, a member of the European Parliament and prominent Spanish feminist, lamented the "minimum fine and damages," but still praised the court decision.

"Not long ago, it was unthinkable that a court would recognize a kiss without consent as a sexual assault. Feminism is changing everything: Only 'yes' means 'yes'," she said.

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), which was a private prosecutor in the case, described the ruling as "a significant step forward in the defense of women's rights and in the fight for a sport free of abuse and inequality."

Hermoso, Rubiales to appeal

On Friday, the AFP news agency reported that Hermoso intended to appeal the sentence.

"It is her intention" to appeal the sentence Hermoso' lawyer, Angel Chavarría, told AFP.

Rubiales' defense team said shortly after Thursday's verdict that they intended to appeal the decision.

This article was originally published on February 20, 2025. It was updated on February 21, 2025 with reactions and the news that both parties intend to go to appeal.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse