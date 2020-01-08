 Former Roman Empire frontier in bid as World Heritage Site | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.01.2020

Culture

Former Roman Empire frontier in bid as World Heritage Site

The Lower Germanic Limes region will throw its hat into the ring as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Such status for the former Roman Empire frontier could further boost tourism in the Rhine River region.

The Rhine River (picture-alliance/M. Runkel)

The Netherlands is to lead the way, in cooperation with the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, in applying for the "Wet Limes" region to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The application is to be submitted to UNESCO in Paris on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A decision could be announced by July 2021.

The Lower German Limes runs between Bad Breisig in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, through the state of North Rhine-Westfalia, to the seaside resort Katwijk in the Netherlands. The approximately 400-kilometer-long (ca. 250 miles) border area follows the course of the Rhine River and was a frontier during Roman times.

Read more: What do tourists want to see in Germany?

The "Wet Limes," as it is called, ends at border fortifications that are already under World Heritage protection. In the North, it is Hadrian's Wall in Great Britain. In the South, it is the Upper Germanic Limes, which stretches 550 kilometers from Rheinbrohl in Rhineland-Palatinate to Eining in Bavaria. The Romans fortified and secured the borders of their empire some 2,000 years ago. Limes can be a wall, an earth mound, a ditch or even a river.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the Lower Germanic Limes is almost 220 kilometers long. Along the route there are 19 municipalities with important Roman military excavation sites, with the city of Cologne being the most significant. North of Cologne is Xanten, at times the largest legion camp in the Roman Empire with at least 10,000 men, and now home to one of the largest archaeological open air museums in the world.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Tempel Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    Temple devoted to an unknown deity

    The port temple is one of the highlights of the Xanten Archaeological Park. Selected pieces have been reconstructed on a three-meter-high panel, which had once risen 27 meters into the sky. It is still unknown which deity the luxurious lime and marble building was devoted to. The original wall from the 2nd century can be admired beneath the panel.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Amphitheater

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    A spectacular re-enactment

    Once a year, the antique Roman city is revived with a lot of fanfare - as though it had never perished. Gladiators fight, soldiers proudly show off their uniforms and weapons, blacksmiths and bakers go about their their work, and residents citizens clad in Roman robes roam around. Just like in Ancient Rome, the games in the amphitheater draw the largest crowds.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Handwerkerhaus. Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    A simple lifestyle

    This reconstructed house offers a glimpse into the modest living conditions of an average Roman craftsman who lived almost 2,000 years ago in the Lower Rhine region. The landmark of present-day Xanten, the Cathedral of St. Victor, is visible in the background.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Kochstelle. Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    Still usable today

    Even 2,000 years ago, treats were prepared in the kitchen at the craftsman's house. On certain dates - the Roman weekends - freshly prepared foods were cooked and fried following old recipes. Unfortunately, Ancient Roman pizza recipes have not been found.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Turm Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    Power and protection

    The city wall of Colonia Ulpia Traiana was built to demonstrate the power of the Roman Empire, while instilling reverence in the people. It was also meant to protect the population of 10,000. The city wall has only partially been reconstructed. The original was six meters high and almost three and a half kilometers long. Pictured is one of the more than 20 towers that once reinforced the wall.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Kastell. Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    A unique playground

    Every year, countless school classes from Germany and the Netherlands go on field trips to the Xanten Archaeological Park, which is especially geared toward young visitors. The Roman fort-style playground is definitely a highlight among guests of all ages.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Trajanbüste. Foto: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    The founder of the city

    Colonia Ulpia Traiana was named after the Emperor Trajan (53-117 AD), who ruled over the empire from 98 AD until his death. He transformed the former Germanic settlement on the Rhine River into a Roman city while constructing many of the opulent buildings there. His bust has been given a prominent place in the park.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park Xanten Foto: Axel Thünker DGPh für LVR-Archäologischer Park Xanten/LVR-RömerMuseum

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    Fusion of antiquity and modernity

    The socalled "RömerMuseum" was constructed on top of the foundation wall of an ancient thermal bath and was completed in 2008. In a futuristic atmosphere, a chronological tour leads the visitors through Xanten's various cultural eras, starting with Caesar's rule and continuing into Middle Age Franconia. At the interactive museum, exhibits are hands-on.

  • Deutschland Archäologischer Park in Xanten Grabungo: DW/F. Schlagwein

    How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River

    Still a lot of work to be done

    The Archaeological Park in Xanten is Germany's biggest outdoor Museum and continues to grow. Ist original size has already doubled, encompassing almost the entire area of the former Roman city. A lot of work still remains to be done by archaeologists. They are carrying out excavations at several sites at once, with the aim of reconstructing even more parts of the ancient city.

    Author: Felix Schlagwein / ad


als/eg (with dpa)

