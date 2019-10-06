Former Pope Benedict warns against relaxing priest celibacy rules

Benedict, who retired in 2013, has reaffirmed the importance of priest celibacy rules in a new book widely seen as critical of Pope Francis. The current pope is weighing whether to allow married men to be ordained.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI has reaffirmed the value of priestly celibacy in unprecedented comments, published on Sunday, widely seen as critical of Pope Francis.
The 92-year-old former pontiff stepped down in 2013, promising to remain "hidden from the world" and support the new pope. These comments, in a new book, could be an attempt to interfere at the Vatican, a highly unusual situation.
Read more: Sex abuse scandal in German Catholic Church sparks celibacy debate
"Wounded by the revelation of so many scandals, disconcerted by the constant questioning of their consecrated celibacy, many priests are tempted by the thought of giving up and abandoning everything," Benedict writes in From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy and the Crisis of the Catholic Church, co-authored with conservative Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah.
Read more: Why has the Catholic Church taken so long to address child sexual abuse?
The yet-to-be published book urges priests not to abandon their vow of celibacy. French newspaper Le Figaro published excerpts from the book on Sunday, more than a month ahead of its planned publication date.
Will the Catholic Church ordain married men?
The report of an October 2019 synod floated the idea that older married men in remote parts of the Amazon should be allowed to be ordained to address a shortage of priests in the region.
If accepted, the proposals would shake the Catholic Church to the core, as celibacy among priests is seen as fundamental to their role by Catholic conservatives.
Some believe the more progressive Pope Francis may attempt to remove celibacy as a requirement for all priests.
Benedict was the first pope in over 600 years to resign from the role. He has largely avoided the spotlight since then, in an effort to support his successor Francis.
ed/cmk (dpa, AP)
