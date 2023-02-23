  1. Skip to content
Former poachers protect sea turtles in Philippines

58 minutes ago

After a non-profit organization discovered a nesting site in an area known for turtle poaching, they worked to change attitudes towards the creatures. Now, some of the turtle's biggest supporters are the people who used to hunt them.

Ukraine marks a year of war after Russia's invasion — LIVE

Conflicts2 minutes ago
Africa

Nigeria election 2023: Who are the presidential candidates?

Politics2 hours ago
Asia

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Politics1 hour ago
Germany

German far-right foundation to get state funding

Politics24 hours ago
Europe

Russian refugees talk of their hopes for Russia

Conflicts5 hours ago04:39 min
Middle East

'We still don’t know where my father is'

Human Rights18 hours ago07:14 min
North America

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
Latin America

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
