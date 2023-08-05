Pakistan: Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years for corruption

The former prime minister of Pakistan has been found guilty in a case involving state gifts and has been handed a three-year jail term.

A trial court in Pakistan has found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of graft and has sentenced him to three years in prison, according to state TV.

"Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven," Pakistan TV said.

The court found him guilty of selling and lying about receiving state gifts worth

more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000), during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan's lawyer Intazar Hussain told the Reuters news agency that he has been arrested and taken from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.

Hopes of return to helm hanging by a thread

According to experts, his conviction in the case could end his chances of standing in national elections that are to be held this year.

The cricketer-turned-politician has denied the charges.

'Biased decision,' says PTI

"This is a biased decision by the court and the decision is the worst example of political revenge and engineering," PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan told DW's Islamabad correspondent Haroon Janjua. "It has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Through this case, another black mark was placed on the forehead of the justice system of Pakistan. The trial was conducted in the most absurd manner in history by the biased judge Humayun Dilawar. The nation will never accept such a conspiracy and revenge attempt against the most popular and reliable political leader of the country."

Shazia Marri, Pakistan's Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, hit back, telling DW that "we have never desired for our political opponents to be victimized but law must be the same for all. If he thinks he’s innocent he can take the legal course," adding that Khan had been "defying legal procedures, not appearing before legal forums and building a falsehood to hide from legal consequences of his actions."

Earlier on Saturday, in a statement, Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it had already filed an appeal to the country's Supreme Court.

More than 150 cases have been slapped against Khan since a no-confidence vote ousted him in April last year.

Khan's legal team said: "It's important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments."

mfa, jsi/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)