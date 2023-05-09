  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A black SUV carring Imran Khan
Imran Khan appeared outside court in Islamabad with a heavy security escortImage: Aamir Qureshi/AFP
PoliticsPakistan

Former Pakistani PM Khan detained by security officials

15 hours ago

Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad during a court appearance over anti-graft charges. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party has urged supporters to "shut down Pakistan" in protest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OgUz

Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary forces on Tuesday.

The former leader was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad over anti-graft charges.

"Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case," the Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested by Pakistan's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after he did not appear before a tribunal "despite notices."

The NAB had issued arrest warrants for Khan on May 1, accusing him of "corruption and corrupt practices."

In a pre-recorded video released by party officials, Khan said "by the time these words reach you I would have been detained under an illegitimate case."

It appears late Tuesday that Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have been restricted across Pakistan, according to internet monitoring company Netblocks.

Protests break out across Pakistan after PM Khan's arrest: Yusra Askari, journalist

How did Khan's party react?

Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party have urged supporters to take to the streets and "shut down Pakistan" in protest. 

"Pakistan's people, this is the time to save your country. You won't get any other opportunity," the party said on Twitter.

However, police have vowed to strictly enforce an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people.

Khan's close aide, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, denounced the arrest as an "abduction."

Footage broadcast on national television showed Khan being manhandled by dozens of paramilitary rangers and taken into an armored car.

"As we reached court's biometric room to mark the attendance. dozens of rangers attacked us," Ali Bukhari, a lawyer for the party, told the AFP news agency. "They beat him and dragged him out." 

Security personnel escort the vehicle carrying Imran Khan, with reporters clamoring for a picture of the former prime minister with their phones over and around the vehicle
Security personnel clear the road for the vehicle carrying Imran Khan to a court in IslamabadImage: Ghulam Farid/AP/dpa/picture alliance

A scuffle also broke out between Khan's supporters and police outside the court. Some of Khan's lawyers and supporters were injured, Chaudhry said.

Khan's party complained to the court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for Khan's arrest.

Protests erupt following Khan's arrest

Protests erupted across Pakistani cities, with Khan's supporters blocking roads in capital Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities.

A police vehicle on fire in Karachi
A police vehicle was set on fire in Karachi following Khan's arrestImage: Ahmed Khan/AFP
Women shout slogans, wave the party flag, during a demonstration
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members and supporters chant slogans against Khan's arrest during a demonstration in KarachiImage: Asif Hassan/AFP

Some stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore, while others laid seige to a gate of the army's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. 

Supporters angered by Khan's arrest throw stones at a passing police vehicle, in Karachi
Supporters angered by Khan's arrest throw stones at a passing police vehicle, in KarachiImage: Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS

Pakistan's political crisis

Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He claims his ouster was illegal and part of a Western conspiracy.

Khan has campaigned against the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and demanded early elections.

The conflict between the two politicians has escalated amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Khan's supporters have clashed with police on several occasions.

Imran Khan: Pakistan's most polarizing politician

In recent days, Khan has accused a senior intelligence officer, Major-General Faisal Naseer, of being involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg. The military said these comments were "fabricated" and "unacceptable."

Anonymous officials from the NAB told the Associated Press that Khan will be brought before an anti-graft tribunal later on Tuesday.

Khan has almost 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted — a tactic analysts say successive governments have used to silence their opponents in a country where the military holds undue influence.

In most cases, he faces being barred from public office if convicted. 

rm, zc/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Supporters of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan block a road near Khan's residence to prevent officers from arresting him.

Khan has taken populism to a new level: DW's Shamil Shams

Khan has taken populism to a new level: DW's Shamil Shams

Rule of LawMarch 15, 202304:33 min
Pakistan Islamabad I nach Verhaftung Imran Khan

Former Pakistani PM Khan arrested in court

Former Pakistani PM Khan arrested in court

Politics19 hours ago02:41 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts12 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage