Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with 'sex crime'

The former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor "sex crime," US media reported on Thursday.

Cuomo stepped down in August after repeated claims of sexual harassment were leveled against him. He had held the office for over 10 years.

A charge was filed against the former governor in a courthouse in the city of Albany, the capital of New York state, spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said. He referred to the charge as a "sex crime."

The charge allegedly related to an incident in early December last year, according to a document seen by US broadcaster NBC.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. New York's Attorney General Letitia James — who announced on Wednesday that she will run for office of governor — led the attack against Cuomo shortly before his resignation. She said a five-month long investigation had found that the Democrat lawmaker had committed acts in violation of federal and state laws.

More to come...