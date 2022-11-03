  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Former concentration camp inmate Jack Terry stands at the concentration camp memorial in Flossenbürg on Sunday (22.07.2012).
Terry was the youngest prisoner in Flossenbürg camp when it was liberated in 1945 by US forcesImage: Armin Weigel/dpa/picture-alliance
PoliticsGermany

Former WWII prisoner Jack Terry dies at 92

39 minutes ago

Jack Terry had been imprisoned in several Nazi concentration camps during World War II. He was the spokesman of the surviving inmates of the Flossenbürg camp for many years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J31D

Jack Terry, a former prisoner who survived several Nazi German concentration camps including Flossenbürg has died aged 92.

A spokesman for the Flossenbürg camp announced his death on Thursday.

Terry was the youngest prisoner at the concentration camp set up in Bavaria to have been rescued by US forces in 1945. Aged 15 then, he was taken to the US where he became a psychoanalyst and settled in New York.

The former Nazi prisoner returned to Flossenbürg in 1995. He was then appointed as a spokesman for the concentration camp's inmates.

Terry later withdrew from the role. He always rejected being described as a "concentration camp survivor" or "eyewitness."

When withdrawing from the role he said that the political consequences drawn from the Holocaust had not been clear enough and that the mantra of "never again" had become ritualized. 

"The world has learned nothing," Terry said.

Holocaust survivor takes to TikTok

How did Terry end up in Flossenbürg?

Born to Jewish parents in Poland in 1930 as Jakub Szabmacher, Terry was the only member of his family who survived the Nazis.

He was first taken to the Budzyn camp following Nazi Germany's occupation of Poland in 1939. Then, he was moved to Wieliczka camp, before ending up in Flossenbürg.

Up to 100,000 prisoners passed through Flossenbürg prior to its liberation by US forces in 1945. Around 30,000 died either from overwork, malnutrition, executions or on the so-called "death marches" trying to relocate prisoners as Germany lost territory late in the war.

At first the camp was designed as a remote forced labor site mainly for German prisoners. The number of prisoners from other countries started to swell after Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union and the opening of an eastern front. 

"While I left Flossenbürg as quickly as I could, Flossenbürg never left me my whole life long," Terry said about the camp, which was set up in Bavaria, near the border with the Czech Republic.

Terry visited Flossenbürg nearly every year since 1995. A spokesman for the camp memorial quoted him as saying that it was important to him "that something remains of this terrible place that should never have existed."

rmt/msh (dpa, epd)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Buchenwald was the first concentration camp to be liberated by a Western Allied army,

Swastikas sprayed on signs at Buchenwald concentration camp memorial site

Swastikas sprayed on signs at Buchenwald concentration camp memorial site

German authorities are investigating an incident in which swastikas and other Nazi symbols were spray painted on signs at a former concentration camp.
CultureOctober 28, 2022
Slovenien writer Boris Pahor wearing a cap and glasses.

Holocaust chronicler Boris Pahor dies at 108

Holocaust chronicler Boris Pahor dies at 108

The Slovenian novelist and concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor bore witness to the atrocities of the 20th century until the age of 108.
HistoryMay 31, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz boarding plane to China

Germany's Olaf Scholz's visit exposes EU rifts over China

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage