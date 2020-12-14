 Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.12.2020

Sports

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

The Frenchman won a series of trophies for the current Premier League champions during his six-year reign. He last job in top flight football was with Aston Villa in 2011.

Frankreich Großbritannien Trainer Gerard Houllier

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman managed the Reds from 1998-2004 and led them to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

He first arrived as a joint manager alongside hitherto boss Roy Evans who resigned three months later.

Before joiningthe current Premier League champions, Houllier coached Lens, PSG and the French national team.

Watch video 01:49

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions

He also had spells with Lyon and Aston Villa, his final job in topflight management.

Houllier was forced to resign from the Birmingham club in 2011 after nine months at the helm due to ill health.

More recently, he took on a consultant role for a string of football teams owned by Austrian drinks giant Red Bull.

Liverpool actually drew one of them,RB Leipzig, in the Champions League draw earlier on Monday prior to Houllier's passing being announced.

Liverpool drew RB Leipzig for the last 16 round of the Champions League

Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by Houllier's death, while several of his former players paid tributes online.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends," the club said in a statement.

Aston Villa said: "All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerard Houllier, our manager during the 2010-11 season.

"Our thoughts are with Gerard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

jf/rc (AFP, Reuters)

