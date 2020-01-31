 Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies

The 95-year-old led Kenya from 1978 to 2002. He was the country's second president.

Daniel arap Moi (Getty Images/AFP/A. Joe)

The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, has died aged 95. He had been hospitalized for over a month.

The news was announced Tuesday by the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, on the East African country's state broadcaster.

Read more: Opinion: Moi and me

Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years until 2002, when he was succeeded by Mwai Kibaki.

Moi was born in the village of Kurieng'wo in the country's Rift Valley Province on September 2, 1924.

His tenure as Kenya's second president was plagued by corruption and nepotism.

jsi/cmb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

