 Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies | News | DW | 04.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies

The 95-year-old led the East African country from 1978 to 2002. The former schoolteacher became Kenya's second president following the death of Jomo Kenyatta.

Daniel arap Moi (Getty Images/AFP/A. Joe)

The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, has died aged 95. He had been hospitalized for over a month.

The news was announced Tuesday by the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, on the East African country's state broadcaster, Citizen Television.

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African Statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second president of the Republic of Kenya," the announcement said.  "His Excellency the former president passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning of this 4th February, 2020, in the presence of his family," it said.

Read more: Opinion: Moi and me

Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He initially served as vice president under the country's first post-independence leader, Jomo Kenyatta, before assuming the top job of the former British colony.

His tenure as Kenya's second president was plagued by corruption and nepotism.

More to come...

jsi/cmb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The 77 Percent: Join the debate

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. Those 77 percent can shape the continent's future. We join African youths as they share their stories, their dreams and their challenges. Come and join the debate! (29.01.2020)  

Kenya bus attack: Several dead, including police officers

Gunmen suspected to be from Somalia's al-Shabaab Islamist militant group have launched an attack on a bus in Kenya, killing several people, including Kenyan police officers. (07.12.2019)  

Media in Kenya: The radical shift

In an age of clickbait, how can Kenya's media restore trust and remain relevant? By Dickens Olewe  (19.08.2019)  

10 forgotten humanitarian crises worldwide

In its latest Suffering In Silence report, CARE International lists the most underreported humanitarian crises of the past year and explains why global media attention is so selective. (02.02.2020)  

East Africa: Why are locusts so destructive?

The worst locust outbreak in decades has devastated crops in East Africa and shows no signs of stopping. What are these ravenous insects, and what's being done to stop them? (31.01.2020)  

Related content

Kenia Wahlen Raila Odinga und Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya: Government 'maintains stranglehold on media' 28.03.2018

The resignation of several Kenyan columnists, citing concerns over increased media regulation and a 'worrying pattern' of government influence, has put the issue of press freedom back in the spotlight.

Kenia Vereidigung von Raila Odinga in Uhuru Park in Nairobi

Opinion: EAC leaders should mediate in Kenya's political impasse 23.02.2018

East African leaders are meeting in Uganda to discuss a range of issues including trade disputes. DW columnist Jenerali Ulimwengu says they must also discuss the deteriorating political crisis in Kenya.

Advertisement