Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies

The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, has died aged 95 after being hospitalized for over a month.

The news was announced Tuesday by the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, on the East African country's state broadcaster, Citizen Television.

Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He initially served as vice president under the country's first post-independence leader, Jomo Kenyatta, before assuming the top job of the former British colony.

His tenure as Kenya's second president was plagued by corruption and nepotism.

jsi/cmb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

