Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies

The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, has died aged 95. He had been hospitalized for over a month.

The news was announced Tuesday by the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, on the East African country's state broadcaster, Citizen Television.

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African Statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second president of the Republic of Kenya," the announcement said. "His Excellency the former president passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning of this 4th February, 2020, in the presence of his family," it said.

Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He initially served as vice president under the country's first post-independence leader, Jomo Kenyatta, before assuming the top job of the former British colony.

His tenure as Kenya's second president was plagued by corruption and nepotism.

