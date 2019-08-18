 Former Germany international Metzelder questioned over child pornography | News | DW | 04.09.2019

News

Former Germany international Metzelder questioned over child pornography

Police are investigating ex-national team soccer player Christoph Metzelder over the distribution of child pornography, the Bild daily newspaper reported. The player was part of two German World Cup squads.

Christoph Metzelder (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Wundrig)

German police have launched an investigation into former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder over the distribution of child pornography images, German newspaper Bild reported on Wednesday.

The mass-circulation daily carried pictures of the ex-player at the Hennef Sport School, where he is completing a football coaching course, accompanied by investigators.

Read more: 'Elysium' child porn case: More powers for prosecutors?

According to the newspaper, officers confiscated a phone from the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid player, before accompanying him home. There, investigators conducted a search of his property, and seized computer equipment.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors in the German city of Hamburg told the paper that a 38-year-old man was being investigated over the distribution of material including child sexual abuse images.

"In connection with this, search warrants were obtained from the district court," the spokeswoman said. "These were carried out."

Sent by phone app

According to information obtained by Bild, a woman had approached Hamburg police three weeks earlier and showed them at least 15 images that she said Metzelder had sent to her using a popular phone messaging app.

Metzelder was not detained by police, the newspaper reported.

The former central defender spent much of his career at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but also for Real Madrid and Schalke. Although plagued with injury, he managed 47 appearances for the national team, representing Germany at the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea and the 2006 tournament in Germany.

