Former German terrorist arrested in Berlin

Daniela Klette, 65, was part of a long-sought trio from the radical anti-capitalist group known as the Red Army Faction (RAF), which carried out several bombings, kidnappings and killings that traumatized Germany in the 1970s and 1980s.

Philipp Falkenstein
02/27/2024
February 27, 2024