SocietyGermany

Former German President Horst Köhler dies at 81

February 1, 2025

Horst Köhler was a finance expert who served as Germany's head of state between 2004 and 2010.

Horst Köhler leaves behind his wife Eva Luise, two children and several grandchildren.
Former German President Horst Köhler died in Berlin Saturday morning after a short illness, the office of current German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

Köhler, who was president between 2004 and 2010, was surrounded by family at the time of his death, according to the statement. He was 81.

Köhler also onetime served as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

More to follow...

