Former German President Horst Köhler dies at 81

Horst Köhler was a finance expert who served as Germany's head of state between 2004 and 2010.

Former German President Horst Köhler died in Berlin Saturday morning after a short illness, theoffice of current German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

Köhler, who was president between 2004 and 2010, was surrounded by family at the time of his death, according to the statement. He was 81.

Köhler also onetime served as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Steinmeier says country lost a deeply thoughtful person

"We have lost a highly esteemed and extremely popular person who achieved great things — for our country and in the world," Steinmeier wrote in a letter of condolence that he sent to Köhler's widow, Eva Luise Köhler.

"When Horst Köhler was elected Federal President in 2004, he was virtually unknown to a wider public," Steinmeier wrote on Saturday, adding "How quickly he then gained so much recognition and sympathy!"

Everything "he said and did was usually preceded by long and deep reflections and discussions," Steinmeier wrote.

Köhler was an outsider who made a reputation for himself

Köhler was an economist before he became a politician and was virtually unknown to most people.

When he became president, Germany's Bild tabloid greeted the new president with the headline "Horst Who?"

Köhler was also a close ally of former Chancellor Angela Merkel who lobbied hard for his presidency in 2004.

Köhler eventually built high popularity ratings once in the job, but his presidency came to an end after he resigned in 2010 over criticisms following controversial comments he made during a trip to Afghanistan.

In the years after office, Köhler remained engaged in works in foreign affairs, projects concerning development in Africa, and climate change.

rm/wmr (AP, DPA, KNA)