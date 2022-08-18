Former German Olympic high diver Jan hempel speaks about abuse suffered

In a documentary broadcast by German public television channel ARD on Thursday, Jan Hempel, the 10-meter platform silver medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, gave his first public account of his alleged abuse at the hands of former coach Werner Langer, who died in 2001.

"I was abused by my coach," Hempel said. "He never missed an opportunity to give free rein to his desires and needs."

Hempel claimed the abuse occurred between 1982 and 1996 and he reported Langer's actions to the national aquatics coach, a superior of his high-diving coach, in 1997.

Langer was subsequently suspended – not over the reported abuse but due to his alleged past with the former East Germany's secret police, the Stasi.

"Everyone kept quiet until today," Hempel added, before expressing his deep disappointment with the German Swimming Federation (DSV).

"I had to feel in my own body for many years that only sporting success is important to the DSV and that everything else, whether it be one's health or any kind of problem, is actually put completely to the side."

ARD reported that the current leadership of the DSV first learned about Hempel's accusations from the broadcaster.

Not an isolated case

Another athlete, who wished to remain anonymous, reported in the documentary that Langer had once become "physical" with him in his sleep.

Hempel's desire to have his story heard became more urgent since he was diagnosed with incipient Alzheimer's disease.

"Now I can still remember it," the four-time European champion explained. "I think you owe it to others to talk about it for the future, too."

DSV 'deeply shocked' by revelations

In a statement released in response to the allegations, the DSV said it was "deeply shocked by the description of the terrible experiences of the victims of sexualized and sexual violence... In the name of the entire federation, we would like to apologize to the victims for the fact that they were forced to suffer such traumatic experiences."

Hempel's and other accounts broadcast in the ARD documentary strengthened the argument for the establishment of an independent, higher-level authority to help protect athletes.

"The revelations about abuse cases in swimming make people angry and concerned," wrote Athleten Deutschland, a German athletes' advocacy group, on Twitter on Thursday.

"They show: These are not individual cases, but structural failures. Unfortunately, once again the need for an independent center for Safe Sport becomes clear."

Last week, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) issued a statement welcoming the idea of establishing such a body, an idea which has the backing not just of athletes' representatives but also the German government.

pfd/km (dpa, SID)