Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing died on Wednesday at age 94.

He ruled France from 1974 to 1981, and had recently been hospitalized several times last month due to heart problems. Giscard d'Estaing died "surrounded by his family" at his estate, according to AFP.

He was known for his efforts to modernize French society, including allowing divorce by mutual consent, and legalizing abortion.

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing also fought for the unification of Europe and a close Franco-German friendship.

