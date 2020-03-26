Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies of COVID-19

A close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former president of a Parisian administrative district has died from COVID-19, the Haut-de-Seine department announced on Sunday.



Patrick Devedjian was the minister in charge of dealing with French recovery from the 2008 financial crisis. The 75-year-old first publicly announced he was suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"I am affected by the epidemic, therefore I am able to bear witness directly to the exceptional work of doctors and nurses," he wrote on Twitter earlier in the week. "I'm sending them a big thank you for their constant help to all their patients."



More to follow...

Watch video 01:46 Share Coronavirus lockdown in France Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aAPT Life in France under the coronavirus lockdown

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.