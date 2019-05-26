 Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dies at 94 | News | DW | 03.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dies at 94

Car chief Lee Iacocca, the man who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy and helped create the Ford Mustang, passed away in California at the age of 94. He was known for his larger-than-life personality and leadership style.

Former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/P. Yates)

Celebrity businessman Lee Iacocca passed away at the age of 94 in California on Tuesday from complications due to Parkinson's disease, his family told US media.

Iacocca is credited with saving over 500,000 jobs by the keeping the US carmaker Chrysler from going under in the 1980s.

"He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a true competitive force," Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement.

"He was one of the great leaders of our company and the auto industry as a whole. He also played a profound and tireless role on the national stage as a business statesman and philanthropist," the company added.

Ford Mustang (M. Allahyari)

Iacocca helped bring the iconic Ford Mustang to the market

'If you find a better car, buy it!'

Iacocca, a son of Italian immigrants, earned his engineering degree in Lehigh University and continued his studies at Princeton.

He launched his career in 1946 at the Ford Motor Company, first as an engineer and later moving to sales. He helped create the iconic Ford Mustang and generated huge publicity for the car the company when it debuted in 1964.

He rose in the ranks of the company, but was fired by Chairman Henry Ford II in the late 1970s after their relationship became strained.

Minivan and SUV

Iacocca moved to the then-floundering Chrysler Corporation and helped steer the company out of financial troubles, helping to convince the US government to bail the company out of a potential bankruptcy in 1979.

Under his leadership, Chrysler introduced the minivan to the market and later the suburban utility vehicle (SUV).

He was well-known for appearing in television advertisements where he would point at the viewer and say: "If you find a better car, buy it!"

Iacocca stepped down from Chrysler at the end of 1992 and later in life became active in raising money to fight diabetes after his first wife died of complications of the disease.

rs, dj/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 07:03

Ford Mustang: A car for unbridled adventure

DW recommends

Detroit auto show the last of its kind

The North American International Auto Show kicks off this week. Largely shunned by European carmakers, the expo will be a concentration of American might. It may also be the end of an era. (11.01.2019)  

Ex-Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies aged 66

Sergio Marchionne, the man who saved US carmaker Chrysler, has died after stepping down from his role on Saturday. He spent 14 years as the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler. (25.07.2018)  

Fiat Chrysler ends merger talks with Renault

Fiat Chrysler has abandoned its merger offer for Renault which would have created the world's third-largest automaker, after Volkswagen and Toyota. "Political conditions" in France were blamed. (06.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ford Mustang: A car for unbridled adventure  

Related content

Motor Mobil 51-18 - Abarth 695 Rivale

Fiat Chrysler, Renault in partnership talks 26.05.2019

The partnership of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi dates back to 1999. Is a new partner about to join them and turn the group into the world's largest seller of automobiles?

USA Automesse in Detroit

Detroit auto show the last of its kind 11.01.2019

The North American International Auto Show kicks off this week. Largely shunned by European carmakers, the expo will be a concentration of American might. It may also be the end of an era.

Italien Sergio Marchionne

Shark in a sweater: Sergio Marchionne's legacy at Fiat Chrysler 24.07.2018

After bringing Fiat back from the brink, boss Sergio Marchionne was looking for another challenge and audaciously took over Chrysler in 2009. Amazingly and against all odds, he was able to turn both leviathans around.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  