Former British PM warns of Brexit crisis for Queen

The former British Prime Minister John Major on Wednesday warned he would personally take legal action to stop any leader using a suspension of parliament to deliver a "no-deal" Brexit.

The intervention came after Boris Johnson refused to rule out a so-called prorogation of parliament — a move that Major warned would thrust Queen Elizabeth II into the center of a constitutional crisis.

"In order to close down parliament the prime minister would have to go to her Majesty the Queen and ask for her permission to prorogue" Major told BBC radio on Wednesday. "If her first minister asks for that permission, it is almost inconceivable that the queen will do anything other than grant it."

"She is then in the midst of a constitutional controversy that no serious politician should put the queen in the middle of," he said.

Conservative leadership candidate Johnson has said Britain will leave the European Union on October 31, with or without agreeing a withdrawal deal with Brussels.

There is a majority in the UK parliament against leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

