Former Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings denies leaking text messages

Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings on Friday denied claims in British media that he had leaked text messages between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Singapore-based inventor James Dysonduring the beginning of the COVID pandemic in early 2020.

The texts appear to show Johnson offering tax perks so Dyson and his staff could supply 10,000 ventilators — an order later canceled by Britain.

Johnson's office launched an inquiry to find the source of the leak, but did not comment on the reports that Cummings was responsible.

Cummings, known for his role as a Brexit campaigner, used his personal blog website Friday to state his denial, while accusing Downing Street of falsely briefing the media, and slamming Boris Johnson's leadership.

"It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves," asserted Cummings.

"I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone or Dyson messages," Cummings wrote in his lengthy blog post.





November 13, 2020: Cummings departs 10 Downing Street

What is the leak about?

Johnson said Wednesday he would make no apologies for giving tax assurances via text message to Dyson to help secure ventilators for COVID patients.

From April until June 2020, temporary changes allowed tax breaks for individuals from overseas to come to Britain and work to help combat the pandemic with sectors such as healthcare and engineering.

Cummings is due to appear before a British parliament committee on May 26 to answer questions on Britain's pandemic response last year.

Cumming's departure as Johnson's aide in November last year was billed in Britain as a chance to recast Johnson's leadership after public confidence sank over his handling of the pandemic and Brexit.



ipj/wmr (Reuters, AFP,AP, dpa)