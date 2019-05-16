Former Belgian king undergoes paternity test

Albert II has provided a DNA sample. Following allegations of an extramarital affair, he has denied being the father of Delphine Boel.
The former King of Belgium, Albert II, submitted a DNA test on Tuesday, to finally resolve the riddle as to whether he is the father of sculptor Delphine Boel.
The sovereign bowed to pressure in order to avoid daily fines of €5000 ($5600), according to his lawyers.
Read more: Alibi agency helps Germans out of sticky situations
"After having taken note of the judgment handed down on May 16 by the Brussels Court of Appeal, HM King Albert decided to submit to the expertise ordered by the Court of Appeal," his legal representatives said in a statement.
Boel launched proceedings in 2013 to have Albert's fatherhood recognized but these allegations have always been denied by the former Monarch, who reigned for 20 years from 1993. Albert abdicated shortly after the accusations were made due to health reasons.
The artist, who was born in 1968, asserts she is the extramarital daughter of the then prince as a result of an affair with her mother, Sibylle de Selys Longchamps.
The one time King has been married to Italian Paola Ruffo di Calabria since 1959, whom he met the previous year at a reception at the Belgian Embassy.
In October 2018, the Brussels Court of Appeal ordered Albert II to submit a genetic sample.
Until now, the 84-year-old had refused any such test, but has subsequently relented in the face of the aforementioned financial penalties.
He provided a saliva sample in order to conduct a comparative analysis with the DNA of Boel and her mother. However, the results will remain secret until the end of the legal process, which could take up to a year.
jsi/xx (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
After suffering a "health problem" in Venice, Belgium's 81-year-old Queen Paola will return home for medical examinations, the country's Royal Palace said. Several media outlets reported that she had suffered a stroke. (26.09.2018)
Do men have more sexual partners than women? How many Germans cheat on their partners? What percentage of men have visited a prostitute? A new study answers everything you wanted to know but were too afraid to ask. (24.08.2017)
The chief executive of Canadian-based infidelity website Ashley Madison has thrown in the towel after hackers leaked sensitive membership data online. Executives, however, said the portal would continue operating. (28.08.2015)
Revolution, Spanish flu and refugees: the situation in Belgium at the end of World War I was chaotic. An exhibition at the BELvue Museum tells the story of that confusing time. Bernd Riegert reports. (10.11.2018)
Monarchist and religious groups wanted "Matilda" banned, but the film highlighting an affair between Czar Nicholas II and a ballerina, has now officially been approved for release in Russia in October. (11.08.2017)
Belgium's King Albert II has said he plans to abdicate on the grounds of poor health, speaking to the country on national television. The monarch of 20 years is to be succeeded by his son, Philippe. (03.07.2013)
Getting out of that unwanted meeting or dinner with your in-laws could be just a click away. Business is booming for one firm in Bremen that delivers made-to-order alibis. (17.11.2016)
King Albert II of Belgium has abdicated, passing on the responsibility to Crown Prince Philippe. Rather than creating certainty, it has Belgians asking whether Europe's newest monarch is up to the task. (20.07.2013)
As the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up opens at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, DW explores how her father, a photographer originally from Germany, helped her become an artist. (15.06.2018)